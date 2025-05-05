Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,318 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of AvePoint worth $34,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 184,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. Scotiabank started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

AVPT stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

