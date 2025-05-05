Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,990 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $39,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA
National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance
National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage Affiliates Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.