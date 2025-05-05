Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,990 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $39,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.