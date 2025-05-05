Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,358 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of HCI Group worth $39,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Up 1.4 %

HCI Group stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

