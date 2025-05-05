Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,946 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Freshworks worth $36,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Freshworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $140,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,406.64. This trade represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,876 shares of company stock worth $291,262. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.98. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

