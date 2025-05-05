Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 431,252 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.75% of Universal Technical Institute worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 991,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

UTI opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

