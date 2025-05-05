Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 766 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of National Presto Industries worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

