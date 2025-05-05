Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,734 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.19% of Northrim BanCorp worth $35,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

