Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,637 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

