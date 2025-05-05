Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

