eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

EHTH stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

