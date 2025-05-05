eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eHealth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.