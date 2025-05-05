Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$271.67.

TSE BYD opened at C$200.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$191.27 and a 1-year high of C$272.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$214.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.33.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

