Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

