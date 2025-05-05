Evercore ISI Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $480.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duolingo from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

Duolingo Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.19. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $487.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185.12. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

