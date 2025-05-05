Financial Survey: Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) versus Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enservco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $435.44 million 3.55 $18.89 million $0.80 33.09 Enservco $22.97 million 0.05 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -0.11

Profitability

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 6.29% 3.74% 1.93% Enservco -23.85% -453.47% -38.48%

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aris Water Solutions and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enservco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Enservco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Enservco on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the DJ Basin/Niobrara area in Colorado and Wyoming; the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico; the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas in Pennsylvania and Ohio; the Jonah area, Green River and Powder River Basins in Wyoming; and the Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.