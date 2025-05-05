First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 110,615 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Elme Communities by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELME opened at $16.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 0.84. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -514.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

