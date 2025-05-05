First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,761 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.