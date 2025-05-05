First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,203 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 248,329 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $8,155,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

