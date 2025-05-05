First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,236 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

