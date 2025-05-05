First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 62,592 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 267,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Select Medical by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $5,858,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

