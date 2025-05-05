First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 785 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

