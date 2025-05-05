First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $389.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

