First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $173.66 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

