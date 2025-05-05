First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,784 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $69.16 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

