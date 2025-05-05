First Trust Advisors LP Buys 179,714 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Viasat worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

