First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,616 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,543,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,631,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.