First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 102,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $12.71 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.