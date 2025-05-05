First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,667,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $6.84 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.