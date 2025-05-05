First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

