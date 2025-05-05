First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.24 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Steelcase worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $10.15 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.