First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 176.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ABM Industries by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.71 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

