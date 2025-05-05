First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.42 Million Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

NBN stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Northeast Bank

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.