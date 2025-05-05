First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $79.06 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.