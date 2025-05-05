First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.32 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.