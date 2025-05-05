First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.40 Million in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 4.6 %
SCVL stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.92.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
