First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.40 Million in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 4.6 %

SCVL stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

