First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 274,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

