First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $859.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.92. This trade represents a 15.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

