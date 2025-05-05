First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

