First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 249,393 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE BBVA opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.4439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

