First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of TFS Financial worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,304,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in TFS Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TFS Financial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $247,005.51. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,055 shares of company stock worth $1,550,540 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

