First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

