First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

