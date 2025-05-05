First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,922 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cimpress worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

