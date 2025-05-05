First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,395 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 592,276 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 467,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 277,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.