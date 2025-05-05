First Trust Advisors LP Sells 289,974 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,974 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,273,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Astec Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $869.52 million, a P/E ratio of -476.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astec Industries

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.