First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,733 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 3.1 %

EPAC opened at $41.93 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.