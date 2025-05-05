First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

