Forrester Research (FORR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 million, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

