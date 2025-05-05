Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,522,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $7,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after acquiring an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.36. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,935.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,769.16. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.