GlobalData (LON:DATA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Stock Performance

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.72.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalData will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Insider Transactions at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,175,159.24). Company insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

