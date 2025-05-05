Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Globant Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $119.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 140.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

